British Tourist Murdered in Easter Weekend Terror Attack in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – An Arab stabbed a British tourist to death at a light rail station in city center early Friday afternoon.

The attack took place near the Old City's Jaffa Gate. The area was packed with Christians celebrating Good Friday and Jews celebrating Passover.

The woman, reportedly in her mid-20s, died of multiple stab wounds to her upper body at Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus.

The attacker, a 57-year-old from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amoud, was arrested on scene.

Two other moderately injured passengers, a pregnant woman, and a middle-aged man, were admitted to a Jerusalem hospital.

Israel Police have been on high alert during the Passover and Easter holidays.