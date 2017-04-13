Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageIsraelNews
CBNNews.com

CBN to Live Stream Garden Tomb Sunrise Service

04-13-2017
The Garden Tomb, Photo, CBN News, Jonathan Goff
The Garden Tomb, Photo, CBN News, Jonathan Goff

JERUSALEM, Israel – If you want to help celebrate the Messiah's resurrection from the city where it happened, you can log on to EasterSunriseService.com on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

CBN Jerusalem, in conjunction with Jerusalem's King of Kings Community, will live stream the service, which will take place early Sunday morning in Israel.

The Garden Tomb is a site where some believe the Resurrection took place. Others believe the most likely site is at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre inside the present Old City walls.

After the initial streaming event, the service will remain in its entirety at EasterSunriseService.com through the Easter weekend.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles