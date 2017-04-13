CBN to Live Stream Garden Tomb Sunrise Service

JERUSALEM, Israel – If you want to help celebrate the Messiah's resurrection from the city where it happened, you can log on to EasterSunriseService.com on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

CBN Jerusalem, in conjunction with Jerusalem's King of Kings Community, will live stream the service, which will take place early Sunday morning in Israel.

The Garden Tomb is a site where some believe the Resurrection took place. Others believe the most likely site is at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre inside the present Old City walls.

After the initial streaming event, the service will remain in its entirety at EasterSunriseService.com through the Easter weekend.