Why Israel Belongs on the UN Security Council

Israel is looking to compete for a non-permanent seat on the United Nation's Security Council.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon writes in Politico that the role would allow Israel "to take its place as a leader in the world's premiere international organization."

But Danon knows it won't be easy since Israel needs two-thirds of the General Assembly's vote, and other leaders at the U.N. are often at odds with Israel.

Still, he says Israel is uniquely poised to help the U.N. "make real change in the international community."

"Few countries have Israel's firsthand experience in the failures of U.N.—and acute awareness of the possibilities were this organization to be set on the right path," Danon wrote.

"By electing Israel to serve on the Security Council, the members of the United Nations will make a strong statement finally accepting the Jewish state as a full and equal member," he says.

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley assumed the rotating presidency of Security Council for the month of April.

Haley, an outspoken supporter of the Jewish state, says she will make U.N. peacekeeping the first order of business during April. The second is human rights. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict isn't on the calendar.

Haley's ambitious agenda includes an open debate on April 20 on Iran's support of terrorism, Syria, Hezbollah and Hamas.

Danon says the U.N. peacekeeping force deployed on Israel's northern border after the 2006 Second Lebanon War has not fulfilled its mission.

"Despite UNIFIL's presence on the ground for decades, Hezbollah [has] been allowed to grow largely unchecked," he wrote.