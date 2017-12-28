An 'Anti-Semitic, Cesspool of Racism': Robert Jeffress Unloads on UN

Pastor Robert Jeffress minced no words regarding the United Nation's treatment of Israel, calling the global body the "leading sponsor of anti-Semitic rhetoric and action in the entire world" in a statement Thursday.

“The State of Israel has been subject to 46 condemnations from UNESCO as opposed to Syria’s single condemnation and no condemnations for North Korea, Iran or Sudan," Jeffress charged.

"The U.N. human rights council from 2006 to 2017 condemned Israel on 68 occasions, but only issued another 67 condemnations over the entire ten years for all the other nations of the world, combined," he continued. "The U.N. General Assembly criticized individual nations 97 times from 2012 to 2015 of which 83 were against Israel. In 2017 alone the U.N. voted against Israel 21 times, and only voted to condemn Iran, Russia, North Korea, Myanmar and Syria, once.”



“The only logical conclusion is the United Nations has become the leading sponsor of anti-Semitic rhetoric and action in the entire world,” he said.

Jeffress' fiery rhetoric comes one week after the U.N. voted to condemn President Donald Trump's decision to relocate the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Jeffress praised the U.S. commander in chief for being on the "right side of history," citing his willingness “to financially drain this expanding cesspool of racism” which “may be his most consequential global decision.”

According to Jeffress, the U.N.'s dealings with the Jewish state are just the tip of the iceberg. The Dallas mega-church pastor suggests the organization has a spotty record in general regarding religious rights, including:

Naming Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe a goodwill ambassador for the World Health Organization.

Appointing Turkey to the executive board of the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization even as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shutters churches, censures universities and is the world's leading jailer of journalists.

The United Nations Human Rights Commission whose member nations include Venezuela, Cuba and the Philippines – nations known for their persecution of religious minorities.

“There is no end to the well-documented absurdities of the United Nations,” Jeffress charged, noting it’s no more glaring than as it relates to “blatant anti-Semitism” of which it is now the leading “international facilitator.”