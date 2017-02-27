Convicted Palestinian Murderer Helps Lead US Anti-Trump Movement

JERUSALEM, Israel – A Palestinian Arab terrorist convicted of murdering two Israeli university students is one of the leaders of the feminist protest movement against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rasmeah Yousef Odeh, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), is helping to organize a "Day without a Woman" on March 8, Arutz Sheva quotes reports in The New York Post and The Guardian.

In 1969, Odeh was sentenced to life in prison for planting explosives for two terror attacks, including one in a grocery store that killed two Hebrew University students. Odeh was incarcerated 10 years before being released in a prisoner swap.

According to the report, she received U.S. citizenship in 2004 but in 2014 was convicted of immigration fraud for lying on her application. She was granted a new trial after saying Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder was behind the false application.

A Day Without Women is urging women to protest by blocking roads, bridges, etc., and by boycotting businesses that support the president.

Jewish Voice for Peace is providing a speaking forum for Odeh in its conference in Chicago from March 31-April 2.

Since its founding in 1967, the PFLP has supported "armed resistance," a euphemism for terrorist attacks. The organization does not recognize Israel's right to exist. Over the years, it has supported terror attacks against the Jewish state. Its stated goal is "to mobilize and lead the struggle of the Palestinian masses for the return to Palestine, self-determination and th establishment of a Palestinian state."

Four PFLP terrorists assassinated former Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze'evi in a hotel on Mt. Scopus near Hebrew University in October 2001.