Hillsong to Open Church in Israel

Senior Pastor of Hillsong Church, Brian Houston, took to Instagram this week to announce the ministry will be opening a new campus in Tel Aviv.



"Let me to be the first to tell you this is happening. Hillsong church is going to add a room to our church family in ISRAEL. From Jerusalem to the ends of the earth and from the ends of the earth back to Israel. #prayforhillsongisrael #TelAviv," he wrote in his post.



Let me to be the first to tell you this is happening. Hillsong church is going to add a room to our church family in ISRAEL. From Jerusalem to the ends of the earth and from the ends of the earth back to Israel. #prayforhillsongisrael #TelAviv A post shared by Brian Houston (@brianchouston) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

Hillsong church is known worldwide for its evangelical message and contemporary worship music. Founded in 1984 in Sydney, Australia the church now has locations in Cape Town, New York, London, Paris, and Amsterdam. Houston sat down with CBN News to talk about the vision for starting Hillsong Church.

Houston sat down with CBN News to talk about the vision for starting Hillsong Church.



According to Christianity Today, if the new church finds the same success as its other campuses, they may open a second campus in Jerusalem.



The group already makes regular tours to the Holy Land.