Israeli MK: US Anti-Semitic Incidents May Spur 'Wave of Immigration'

JERUSALEM, Israel – In the wake of more bomb threats to U.S. Jewish day schools and community centers, an Israeli parliamentarian says the nation should prepare for a new wave of U.S. immigration.

Isaac Herzog, chairman of Israel's Zionist Union Party and spokesman for the opposition, recommended the country prepare for such a phenomenon.

"I wish to express my shock and vociferous condemnation of the outbreak of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States, France and other places around the world," The Times of Israel quoted Herzog's remarks at his party's faction meeting. "I call on the government to urgently prepare and establish a national emergency program for the possibility that we will see waves of our Jewish brothers immigrating to Israel."

Monday brought a fifth wave of bomb threats to American Jewish day schools and community centers, with 29 incidents from coast to coast.

Herzog's warning appears to line up with the Word of the Lord spoken to the prophet Jeremiah (627-586 BC):

"'Behold, I will send for many fishermen,'" says the Lord, "and they shall fish them; and afterward I will send for many hunters, and they shall hunt them from every mountain and every hill, and out of the holes of the rocks.'" (Jeremiah 16:16)

Along with the terror warnings, swastikas and anti-Semitic epithets have been found scrawled on walls in public places. In less than a week, vandals desecrated Jewish cemeteries in St. Louis and Philadelphia.

In the first two months of 2017, more than 70 Jewish schools and institutions in 30 states have been targeted by bomb threats. Many schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure though law enforcement officials have yet to discover any explosives.

At Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, a Jewish student discovered an anti-Semitic slur carved in a chair.

Tali Eisenstadt, president of Drake Hillel, described it as "dehumanizing" on the group's Facebook page.

"This very much shocked me," Eisenstadt said, adding it was meant to "instill fear and that hate that no one should have to feel."

University officials are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Anti-Semitic incidents are not new to many European countries, including Great Britain, France, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands, but they are a relatively rare phenomenon in the United States.