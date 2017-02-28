NBA Star Receives Martin Luther King, Jr. Award in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – Former six-time NBA all-star Amar'e Stoudemire was honored in Jerusalem this week by the American Jewish community and the State of Israel.

The Jewish National Fund and Jewish Community Relations Council of New York presented Stoudemire with the Martin Luther King, Jr. award that honors those who promote peaceful co-existence.

Off the court Stoudemire is involved in using art and basketball to help children at risk, in part through his foundation In the Paint, in which children from cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Miami, and Jerusalem create art with local artists.

"Receiving this award here, in Jerusalem, which is my favorite city in the world, is a great a accomplishment to myself and the family," Stoudemire told a small but enthusiastic crowd at the award ceremony.

"We take pride in being positive role models to the ones that are in need. I think so far we've been doing a solid job," he said. "Hopefully we can continue to improve our communities around the world."

Stoudemire retired from the New York Knicks last summer after 14 seasons with the NBA and then joined the Israeli team Hapoel Jerusalem, which he co-owned.

"I wanted to play basketball here in Jerusalem. I always wanted to play here," Stoudemire said in response to a question from CBN News.