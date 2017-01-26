Europeans: Trump Good for Western Civilization

JERUSALEM, Israel – Conservatives in Europe hope the Trump administration might lead to stronger security policies that will help shake up the establishment in their homelands.

The record number of refugees in Europe, combined with terror attacks like those in Belgium and Germany, make some conservatives long for change – the kind of change President Donald Trump promises to bring to the U.S.

Media on both sides of the Atlantic, however, is pushing that notion back.

"First of all, the Belgian press has been terrible vis-à-vis Trump – before the election [and] after the election," said Mischaël Modrikamen, head of Belgium's People's Party.

Several European politicians attending the recent "Jerusalem Leaders Summit" told CBN News they look forward to America under Trump.

The Jerusalem Leaders Summit, co-hosted by the International Leaders Summit, brought together conservative political and other leaders from the United States, Europe, Israel and India to address global threats and security challenges.

"When you listen to people in the street they say, 'we need also a Donald Trump in Belgium.' That's very funny. So they don't know exactly and they hear only bad news but they say, we need somebody that is shaking the system, you know, that's exactly what we are willing to do shaking the system," he told CBN News.

Last year, Modrikamen praised Trump in a video filmed only 11 days before the ISIS suicide attacks in Brussels, which killed more than 30 people.

"America should not become another Brussels," Modrikamen said in the video message then. "It was once a vibrant, entrepreneurial, joyful, peaceful city. That was before. Brussels is becoming a third world city."

"We are just lost in a kind of post-modern society, hedonistic society and say what America shouldn't become. This is the message," he said in CBN News' interview.

European Parliament member Kristina Winberg believes many of the 100,000 migrants in her country could become radicalized so Sweden should take a cue from Trump.

"Some things that Donald says about taking action on criminals and stop the migrants and I agree with something of that, so I think it's good," Winberg told CBN News.

Britain has already gone a step further. European Parliament member Roger Helmer says his country's vote to leave the European Union in June, dubbed Brexit, may have paved the way for Trump's victory.

"I think there was a very real impact given that Donald Trump's victory, while it was wonderful, was by a pretty narrow margin. I really think that the inspiration of Brexit is the people saying 'we've had enough of this and we're going to do something different.' I think that could have tipped it," he explained.

Helmer said Trump has received what he calls "negative ratings" in Europe.

"Frankly if you go back through some of the comments he made through the campaign, well you can understand why the bleeding heart liberals would be pretty upset, but I think in terms of what he's really going to do, he's a man of the right sort of values for America and for the world," he told CBN News.

Helmer believes Trump's goals are good for Western civilization.

"He wants to make America strong again and frankly for the Western world and Western values, that's important," Helmer said.