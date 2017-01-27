Guiliani: Trump Plans to Make Embassy Move Happen

TEL AVIV, Israel – Former New York City mayor and current advisor to President Trump Rudy Giuliani met Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

After their meeting, Guiliani sat down with CBN News. We met in the Tel Aviv law offices of Greenberg, Traurig, the only international law firm with an office in Israel, where Guiliani serves as the firm's global chair of cybersecurity, privacy and crisis management.

In our interview, he addressed the issue of moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"I believe that's something they'll talk about and that's something that President Trump pledged to do and I know he keeps his promises. So I can't tell you exactly how he's going to do it or when he's going to do it or all the stages, but I can tell you that he is very serious about the promises that he makes, a little bit different than some other politicians," Guiliani responded.

While many expected President Trump would move the embassy soon, it looks like his administration is slowing down the process that could have a profound impact on the Middle East.

While House spokesman Sean Spicer told journalists no decisions had yet been made.

"It's very early in this process," Spicer said. "We are at the beginning stages of this decision-making process and his team's gonna continue to consult with stakeholders as we get there."

Palestinians were upset by the possibility of the embassy move and warned Trump against it.

But Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat applauded Trump and said it sent "a clear message to the world that the U.S. recognizes Jerusalem as the indivisible capital of the State of Israel."

In the first few days of the new U.S. administration, its relationship with Israel has changed dramatically both in style and substance. Just two days after his inauguration, the president invited Netanyahu to Washington.

Many expect the meeting will mark the beginning of a new era in U.S.-Israel relations. A statement from Washington said the two leaders had discussed ways "to advance and strengthen the U.S.-Israel special relationship and security and stability in the Middle East."

Netanyahu's office described the conversation as "warm," and statements from both sides said they had discussed Iran.

The Israeli government breathed a sigh of relief following the inauguration. For now, the waiting game continues to see how Trump will follow through on his pledges.