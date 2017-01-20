Hear What Israelis Are Saying About President Trump

JERUSALEM, Israel -- Incoming President Donald Trump has been outspoken about plans to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and being against a recent anti-Israeli settlement resolution in the United Nations Security Council, a resolution that former President Barack Obama let pass.

A friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump has already designated his ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who owns a home here and is an Orthodox Jew.

But what are Israelis saying about the new president? CBN News went to Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem to ask Israelis what they think.

"We don't know yet, but we hope he will be good for Israel," said Assaf. "We are very disappointed from Obama and we're hoping that it will be better."

"I don't think we can believe anything he says up until now because he's not good on his word so we'll see," said Naomi, who was holding a baby in a carrier.

"Of course he's going to be good for Israel. He like(s) Israel. He's good (for) the Jewish people," said Shlomo, who was selling olives.

"We've had Obama for eight years and it's enough," Regina said. "We need a change."

"He (will) be good, he (will) be best for Israel. I believe. I love Trump!" another man chimed in.

Since Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act in 1995, a number of American presidential candidates, some who later became president, have pledged to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But they signed security waivers preventing the move after they were in office. This time, it seems Trump may do it.

"I think it's a good idea, but I don't know about the repercussions," said Regina.

Naomi said she didn't think it mattered: "People put far too much emphasis and weight on that."

"The only thing that Trump needs to do is to decide that the consulate should be the embassy and that's it. He doesn't have to build anything. Just to change the title," said Assaf.

Another longstanding policy that Trump may end is that of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

For more than 20 years, Israeli-Palestinian negotiations have been based on the idea that Israel would give up the biblical land of Judea and Samaria, a.k.a. the West Bank, to the Palestinians to establish a state in exchange for peace.

Israel conquered that land as a result of the 1967 Six-Day War. Eastern Jerusalem with the Old City and its holy sites, including the Temple Mount and Western Wall, are part of that.

"Most of the people in Israel think that this is not a good solution because as we can see from all around the Middle East, every time that such a solution was offered, it failed," said Assaf.

"On paper, it sounds great. Is it realistic? Is it feasible? Do the leaders actually want it on both sides? No," said Naomi.

Shlomo said there's only one Jewish state and 22 Arab states. "Go there," he said.

"I think that's not on the table right now. I think more important right now is to have a good relationship between people in neighborhoods and make the economy work well and all other solutions are for a future date," said Yonah.

Do the Jewish people have a right to the Land?

"Of course, the very simple answer is the Bible," said Assaf.

"The Bible (says we have) the right to be here," said Shlomo. "We conquer it in '67 and so it's ours."

Nevertheless, Assaf said he's optimistic.

"I'm a Jew," he said. "Jews (are) waiting for the Meshiach (Messiah)."