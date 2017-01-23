Israel Delays Annexation until after Netanyahu, Trump Meeting

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed a vote on a proposal to annex one of the largest cities in Judea and Samaria, located about three miles east of Jerusalem, until next month's meeting with President Trump.

In a half-hour conversation Sunday, Trump invited Netanyahu to Washington in February to talk about the Iranian deal, the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and other relevant topics.

At Sunday's meeting, Netanyahu told Security Cabinet ministers that building in the nation's capital will continue "without restrictions," and Ma'aleh Adumim will remain a permanent part of Israel in any final agreement with the Palestinian Authority.

Following the discussion, ministers voted unanimously to postpone the city's annexation until after the two leaders meet.

Many of the city's 40,000 residents make the 10-minute commute to work in Jerusalem.

In 1991, the government designated Ma'aleh Adumim the largest city in Judea and Samaria (a/k/a the West Bank).