Ukranian Holocaust Survivors Find Home in the Most Unlikely of Places

The Holocaust was one of the darkest periods in history, but in its aftermath many surviving Jews faced a whole new set of challenges.

The devastating effects of starvation, torture, frostbite, and lack of dental care as children in concentration camps follow them into their old age.

One of the most debilitating challenges is extreme poverty, which characterizes the lives of many Jews still living in the former Soviet Union.

Christians Care International (CCI) is changing that by opening a new senior center in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine. The center will be a home to more than 150 elderly Jews, providing them with food, therapy, medical care, and a loving community.

"Many Holocaust survivors and other elderly Jews in Ukraine face continued anti-Semitism and live trapped in poverty, with virtually no support," said Don Horwitz, CCI's Executive Director. "CCI's new Senior Center steps in to help these impoverished Jews lead healthier, happier and more secure lives, thanks to the prayers and financial support of thousands of Christians around the world."

For many Ukrainian Jews, the new center could mean life or death.

"Without the intervention of Christians Care International, many elderly Jews in Ukraine simply could not survive," explained Galya Heylik, CCI social worker in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine. "CCI's new Senior Center provides life-saving support that lifts individuals up and brings smiles to their faces."

Christians Care International has been a lifeline for thousands of Jews since 1991. They organization is even responsible for helping nearly 100,000 make aliyah, or immigrate to Israel. Their work is about more than just providing meals and homes, but about making the future brighter for a people who have a grim history.