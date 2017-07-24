Israel to Remove Metal Detectors From Holy Site

Israel's security cabinet has decided to remove metal detectors set up at the entrance to a Jerusalem holy site which had angered Muslims.



It announced early Tuesday that "sophisticated technology" will be used instead of the devices. It did not elaborate on when the metal detectors would be removed or what would replace them. Israeli media earlier reported high resolution cameras capable of detecting hidden objects would be the alternative.



It said Israel would boost forces in the area until the plan is implemented.



Earlier Associated Press footage showed heavy machinery and workers heading to the entrance of the site.



Israel erected the metal detectors after Arab gunmen killed two policemen from inside the shrine, holy to Muslims and Jews, earlier this month. The move incensed the Muslim world and triggered violence.

