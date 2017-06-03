Rabbi Breaks Down Why People are Celebrating the Six Day War and Why You Should Too

Jews and Christians are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Six Day War this week.

What happened in June 1967 is called by some a modern day miracle. Five Arab armies surrounded the young nation of Israel on all sides, all of them bent on the complete destruction of the Jewish state.

Miraculously, Israel repelled the attack of the Arab armies and also reclaimed East Jerusalem, as well as the Biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria.

To celebrate, Rabbi Daniel Lapin, president of the American Alliance of Jews and Christians, is holding a rally in Dallas on Tuesday, June 6th, to commemorate the victory and the alliance of Israel and America.

He was a young boy living in Israel during the war. He told CBN News that the Jews were preparing for an all-out genocide.

"I remember them digging huge graves in the city parks of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in anticipation of colossal civilian casualty," Lapin said.

Those graves were never filled.

In six days the Jewish army shattered the opposing forces many times their size. Most of all, they reclaimed Jerusalem.

CBN tells this story in the documentary In our Hands: The Battle for Jerusalem.

"That day that is captured so beautifully in the CBN movie, In Our Hands," Lapin Says. "The day when Jerusalem was unified fifty years ago, the hearts of Jews and Christians around the world leapt with the thrill that the Lord is still watching over us all.

The battle is important to Israel's history and future, a future Lapin believes is much brighter because of President Donald Trump.

Trump recently visited Israel on his World Religion Tour. Rabbi Lapin calls it a success.

"I think his visit was a triumph," he says. "Israelis were very eager to put the Obama years behind them."

With the chaos and constant terror attacks seizing the Islamic world, Rabbi Lapin believes Israel and the United States are needed as nations who can triumph evil with God's word.

"These countries were built on a Biblical vision of the world," he says. "Israel and the United States stand supreme as civilizations the Bible created."