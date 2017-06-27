White House Warns Syria: 'Heavy Price' for Chemical Attack

The White House is warning Syrian President Bashar al-Assad he will pay a very heavy price if he carries out another chemical weapons attack against his people.

Press secretary Sean Spicer issued a statement Monday night saying the U.S. has "potential" evidence the Assad regime is preparing another chemical attack like the one that took place in early April.

"The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children," the statement read. "The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack.

"As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria," the statement continued. "If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price."

The attack on April 4 was reportedly the third chemical attack by the Syrian regime in a little over a week. At least 60 civilians, including more than a dozen children, died from what appeared to be Sarin nerve gas, which causes death by asphyxiation, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported at the time.

The Syrian government denied being behind the attacks.

On April 6, President Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to retaliate with a salvo of 59 Tomahawk missiles on the Syrian airbase from which the chemical attacks were believed to have been launched.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley warned that "Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia and Iran who support him killing his own people."

The U.S. has several guided-missile destroyers in position from which to launch attacks.