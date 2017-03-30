Israel Approves the Construction of First Settlement in 20 years

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet has approved construction of a new settlement in Biblical Judea and Samaria after the country's Supreme Court ordered the demolition of another settlement.

Netanyahu said late Thursday the decision passed unanimously to replace the Amona settlement, honoring a promise he made to the 40 families who were left without homes.



The settlement, which is the first one in nearly 20 years, will be built near Shiloh, close to the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the West Bank.



The settlement construction is expected to take place within the boundaries of an already existing settlement in a possible attempt to ward off backlash from the international community.

Many argue that Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria are obstacles to peace, but Israel cites biblical, historical, and security reasons for the construction.

President Donald Trump, who has publicly voiced his support for the Jewish State, asked Netanyahu to "hold back on settlements for a little bit."

The two leaders agreed to work out a compromise on how much and where Israel can build in the future.