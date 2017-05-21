Israeli Official: Trump's Credibility at Stake Over Embassy Pledge

President Trump will lose credibility in the Middle East and across the globe if he doesn't keep his promise to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, an Israeli government official told CBN News.

On the campaign trail, Trump promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem but he has since backed off on that pledge. Some expected he would make the announcement during his visit to Israel this week. However, on the day before he left a White House official said the administration would not make the move "right now." The official also said a final decision has not yet been reached.

"I sincerely believe, that after the president, on more than one occasion, committed to moving America's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, if he doesn't do that, I think he'll actually lose credibility in the Middle East," Michael Oren, Israel's Deputy Minister for Diplomacy, told CBN Founder Pat Robertson in an exclusive interview.

"In our area of the world, and not just in our area of the world, people respect those who stand by their words even if their words can be controversial." he said.

Oren also emphasized that Israel would never give up Jerusalem in a peace deal with the Palestinians.

"Never. We will not. We cannot. It is our eternal and undivided, unified capital. They can't take that away from us. It's been the capital, not since 1967, not since 1948, it's been our capital for 3,000 years and is mentioned, it I'm correct, some 683 times in the Bible," he said.