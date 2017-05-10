Will Trump Break His Promise to Move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem?

An Israeli media report is raising concerns after claiming that President Trump will not move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Such a move would be a stunning reversal of one of Trump's biggest campaign promises.

The State Department denied the report, telling the Washington Examiner that "we are at the early stages of the decision-making process on this, and no decision has yet been taken."

If Trump follows through on his promise, it would make him the first U.S. president ever to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's true capital.

"Israel's position is that all embassies, particularly the US embassy, should be in Israel's capital — Jerusalem," President Netanyahu's office told the Jerusalem Post in a statement denying that Trump had decided against them.

It remains unclear if Trump will announce an embassy move during his first visit as president to Israel on May 22-23.

Palestinian and Arab leaders have condemned the move, saying it would trigger more violence and terror against the Jewish State.

Only time will tell if the move will become a reality or not.

"The president said he is giving serious thought to the matter; we are looking at it with great care, and we'll see what happens," a state department official said.