Why This Muslim Man Says it's an 'Honor' to Hold the Key to One of Christianity's Holiest Sites in Jerusalem

Countless people travel to Jerusalem each year to visit one of Christianity's holiest sites – the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Yet, most people have never heard of Adeeb Joudeh. He comes from one of the most prominent Muslim families in Jerusalem and holds the ancient key to the shrine.

Joudeh says his family was entrusted with the large iron key centuries ago when Muslim invaders took Jerusalem from the Crusaders in 1187.

"Honestly, it's a great honor for a Muslim to hold the key to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which is the most important church in Christendom," Joudeh told Reuters.

Even though Joudeh isn't a Christian, he says his family has a special connection to the church.

"It's handed down from father to son," said Joudeh. "I have been doing this for 30 years and I feel that the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is my second home," he said.

Another Muslim family also entrusted with guarding the church are the Nusseibehs. They have the duty of opening and closing the church doors every day. It is a task they have performed for centuries to this day.

Meanwhile. The Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic, and Armenians all share custody of the church. Often times there is tense in-fighting between the different denominations.

Christianity scholar Yisca Harani told Reuters that having Muslim families in charge of the keys and the doors is what keeps the peace.

"The church is definitely a model of co-existence," Harani said.