Israel: 'The Most Important Story of our Generation'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Tell Israel's story to the world. That's the challenge CBN's Gordon Robertson gave Christian journalists meeting in Jerusalem this week.

The Israeli government invited the CBN CEO to talk at its Christian Media Summit about the docudrama "In Our Hands: the Battle for Jerusalem."

"It was all shot at Ammunition Hill, on location, in Jerusalem, with Israeli actors," Robertson explained. "We went above and beyond to make sure it was absolutely accurate."

CBN produced the film in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War and the reunification of Jerusalem. It tells the true story behind the battle for the city through the eyes of the paratroopers who fought it.

Robertson said last December's U.N. resolution declaring Israel's possession of eastern Jerusalem illegal underlined the importance of getting the story out

"As Christians in this room, we need to understand what that really means. That means that some of our holiest sites would be turned over to the Palestinian Authority. As a Christian I say 'no way.' Israel has made a huge difference and that's the story of the '67 war," he said.

Robertson told CBN News it's critical for Christian journalists to tell Israel's story.

"I think it's the most important story of our generation. We've literally seen prophecy fulfilled in my lifetime."

As Israeli Col. Motta Gur said when IDF troops liberated Jerusalem that day, "I repeat: the Temple Mount is in our hands!"



"Can Jerusalem once again be the capital of Israel? Well that got answered in 1967," Robertson said.

Writer and director Erin Zimmerman talked about the need for journalists to know the story.



"Most people will report on the current facts of the Middle East – on Iran, on Syria on what's going on," she said. "A lot of people don't delve into the history and I think really you need to understand the history in order to get what's going on today."



Robertson's advice to his audience?

"I tell Christian journalists remember Psalm 126: "Then they said among the nations, 'The Lord has done great things for them.'" That needs to be our watchword. Let's tell the world the great things the Lord has done for Israel," he said.