Israel Closes New Precision Rocket Deal

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel's Defense Ministry closed a multi-million-shekel deal Monday that will provide the IDF with precision-guided rockets that can strike from 30 to 150 kilometers away (18 to more than 90 miles).

The Defense Ministry signed the deal with Israel Military Industries (IMI), which is developing the integrated systems to enable the rockets to strike with pinpoint precision.

With terror groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah entrenching their military infrastructure inside residential neighborhoods, the IDF puts great emphasis on precision hits with the aim of protecting civilians and limiting collateral damage.



Rocket Launch, Screen Capture

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has envisioned the program for years. He told reporters Monday that the project, which is already underway, will allow Israel to hit enemy targets throughout the region.



Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Photo, Facebook

"We are purchasing and developing high-precision systems that bolster the IDF's offense capabilities," Lieberman said, adding that in a few years, the IDF will be able to cover every point in the region.

The integrated rocket systems will not only provide better ground support for the air force, they're also intended to counter the growing threats from Hezbollah, the Lebanese-based Islamic terror group, armed, trained and financed by Iran.



2016 Declassified Map of Hezbollah Infrastructure in Lebanon, Photo, IDF

Hezbollah, now firmly entrenched in the Lebanese government and military, sent thousands of troops to reinforce Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime over seven years of civil war that's now winding up. For years, Hezbollah chief Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah has threatened Israel by video conferencing from his covert headquarters.