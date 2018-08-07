Netanyahu Welcomes US Economic Sanctions against Iran

JERUSALEM, Israel – Long before President Trump was elected, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sounded the alarm about Iran. So Netanyahu is praising the new US sanctions against the Islamic Republic, which went into effect on Monday.

"This is an important moment for Israel, the US, the region, [and] entire world. It represents the determination to curb Iran's aggression in the region and its ongoing intention to arm itself with nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said.

"I call on the countries of European, which talk about stopping Iran, to join this measure," he said. "The time has come to stop talking and to take action and that is exactly what the US has done and what Europe should do."

Six years ago, in his address to the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu drew a low-tech red line on a bomb to illustrate Iran's progress toward developing nuclear weapons. Three years ago, Netanyahu fought against the Iranian nuclear deal as well as lifting of economic sanctions.

This past April, Netanyahu presented thousands of Iranian documents smuggled out of Tehran by Mossad (secret service) agents. The documentation proved that Iran had never abandoned its nuclear weapons program. Netanyahu wasted no time sharing the information with the Trump administration.

In May, Trump announced US withdrawal from the "horrible, one-sided deal that should never, ever been made."