Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Arms Depot near Damascus

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli fighter planes apparently attacked targets near Damascus, Syria, overnight. Syrian state media reported that its air defenses repelled a missile attack.



Lebanese state-run national news agency reported that Israeli planes flew low over parts of southern Lebanon and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the three positions targeted are arms depots for the Hezbollah terror organization and Iranian forces based in Syria.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not confirm the airstrike but released a short statement saying, "an [Israeli] aerial defense system went off against an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria. No damage or injuries were reported."



Netanyahu said Israel will not allow Iran to further entrench itself inside Syria and won't allow Iran to funnel weapons to its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah.



It's the first airstrike since President Trump announced last week he's withdrawing US troops from Syria.