Long-Lost Tribe of Israel Returns to Pray at Western Wall

One of Israel's long lost tribes is finally home.

A group of Asian Jews from the lost "Bnei Menashe" tribe got the chance to pray at Judaism's holiest sites this week.

This tribe claims to descend from Menasseh, and were exiled from Israel 2,700 years ago before being forced to seek refuge in Asia.

The group retraced the footsteps of their ancestors. First, they started at the tomb of Joseph, then visited the burial place of Menasseh, and later visited Rachel's tomb.

To end their pilgrimage, they stopped by the Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Judaism, to pray.