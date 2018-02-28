Satellite Images Reveal New Iranian Military Base near Damascus

JERUSALEM, Israel – Fox News posted satellite images of what appears to be the newest Iranian military base northwest of Damascus.

"Exclusive satellite images from ImageSat International, obtained by Fox News, show what is believed to be the new Iranian base, eight miles northwest of Damascus, operated by the Quds Force – the special operations arm of Tehran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC)," Fox reported Wednesday morning. "The photos show two new white hangars, each roughly 30 yards by 20 yards, used to store short- and medium-range missiles."

US Central Command head Gen. Joseph L. Votel, says the Iranian nuclear deal, signed in July 2015, allowed Iran to step up its funding of terror organizations in the Middle East, providing missiles and arms to jihadi forces in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

Last December, Israel destroyed a similar Iranian military base south of Damascus.

Meanwhile, the Syrian regime continues its aerial and artillery assault on an estimated 400,000 residents of eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus.