First Time: Israeli, US Leaders Stand Together to Say Jerusalem the Capital of Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – The first day of US Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Israel has focused largely on one thing – Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He has been warmly welcomed in Israel, but he’s encountered a tougher reception in Arab countries.

In Israel, there seemed to be more weight to the pomp and circumstance of this visit because of the Trump administration's historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Pence at a reception at his Jerusalem residence on Monday.

“This is the first time that I stand here where both leaders can say those three words – Israel's capital, Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said.

Pence insisted that the final goal in such recognition is peace.

“President Trump did so, convinced that by recognizing Israel's capital, Jerusalem, that we would create an opportunity to move on in good faith negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority on issues that can be discussed, and President Trump believes can truly be resolved,” Pence said.

Later, in an address to the Knesset that was full of biblical references, Pence came with a simple message.

“Thanks to the president's leadership, the alliance between our two countries has never been stronger, and the friendship between our peoples has never been deeper. And I am here to convey one simple message....America stands with Israel!” Pence declared.

In the history of close relations between US and Israeli leaders, Pence may be Israel's closest friend. The challenge for him and for the Trump administration is to translate that friendship into a plan that will move the region beyond a 25-year failed peace process.

They've had little if any cooperation from the Palestinians. President Mahmoud Abbas refused to meet Pence on this trip, and Israeli-Arab Knesset members disrupted Pence’s address and were evicted from the plenum.

Pence has worked hard to reassure Arab allies that America is the best broker and the only broker in the region that can bring Arabs and Israelis together.

Pence announced to the Knesset that the US embassy would move to Jerusalem by the end of next year. The goal would reportedly be to set up temporary offices for Ambassador David Friedman in the existing US Consulate in Jerusalem before a new embassy could be built within a few years.