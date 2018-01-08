Israel Bans Some Boycotters of Jewish State

Israel is confronting a number of groups that advocate a boycott of the Jewish State. The leaders of those groups will not be allowed to enter Israel.

The Ministry of Strategic Affairs announced over the weekend that 20 organizations, including six that are based in the U.S., are on the list. Groups in Europe, Latin America and South Africa are also named.

"The anti-Israel boycott campaign seeks not to promote peace but to undermine Israel's national security and existence,” Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said in a statement.

“That is why the leaders of the world's democracies have joined Israel in rejecting this campaign,” Erdan said.

The U.S., the UK, France, Denmark, Germany, and Norway have taken steps recently to counter boycotts against Israel.

“The organizations named in the list released have undertaken ongoing, consistent and significant action to promote and advance a boycott of Israel,” a statement said.

According to the Strategic Affairs Ministry, the regulation does not include those who express political criticism of Israel but only those who have taken significant, ongoing, consistent “material action” to harm Israel through advocating boycotts. It’s aimed at “central figures” in “key boycott organizations” and doesn’t distinguish between individuals based on their country of origin, ethnicity or religion.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement works primarily in Western countries to persuade companies, entertainers, universities and churches to boycott the Jewish state, divest from it and sanction it in order to force a pro-Palestinian political agenda.

“The State of Israel will prevent groups working to undermine its security and core interests from entering Israel,” Erdan said.

“We will work to thwart anti-Israel boycotts, while pursuing a lasting peace with our neighbors,” he added.