Blame it on the Rain or Blame it on Israel? Iranian Official Accuses Israel of ‘Cloud Theft’

An Iranian official is accusing Israel of teaming up with another nation to stop rain clouds from entering their region.

According to The Times of Israel, Iran’s Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali said in a press conference, “Israel and another country in the region have joint teams which work to ensure clouds entering Iranian skies are unable to release rain.”

"On top of that, we are facing the issue of cloud and snow theft,” he continued.

However, the leader of Iran’s meteorological service Ahad Vazife rejected the notion.

“Iran has suffered a prolonged drought, and this is a global trend that does not apply only to Iran,” Vazife said.

Iran’s leaders say the country is facing its worst drought in 50 years.

The comments seem to be in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s repeated accusations that the Iranian government is the cause of the country’s water shortage.

“Iran has many problems, air pollution, water scarcity, billions wasted on terror,” he said.

Netanyahu encouraged the people of Iran to stand up to those in power adding that Israeli technology could help with the water shortage.

Meanwhile, IRNA reports nearly 500 protestors took to the streets of Khorramshar, Iran over the weekend. The group of mostly young people were protesting the polluted water supply.