Rocket Sirens Go Off in Southern Israel

Rocket sirens were heard across southern Israel Saturday morning, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.

Palestinian media said IDF planes hit targets at several sites around the Gaza strip, including a Hamas terror base. There were no reports of injuries and the IDF did not immediately comment.

Shortly after the reports of the strikes, rocket sirens went off in several Israeli communities including Sdot Hanegev, Shaar Hanegev, Eshkol, Hof Ashkelon Regional Councils, and Sderot.

According to Israel Radio, residents reported hearing sounds of explosions and possible interceptions by Israel's Iron Dome system.

Earlier on Friday, an Israeli soldier was injured by a grenade thrown by a terrorists during unrest on the Gaza border.

The IDF said it fired back and the terrorists.