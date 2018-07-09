Syria's Latest Humanitarian Crisis Forming a 'Unique Partnership'

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Syrian army, aided by Russian air power, is seizing more territory and leaving an enormous humanitarian crisis in its wake. The regime's troops captured areas along the borders with Israel and Jordan, plus Syria's main border crossing.

In the eighth year of the Syrian civil war, thousands of civilians find themselves in the crossfire.

From the Israeli side of the border, one can see Syrians on the other side of the fence. The United Nations estimates more than 300,000 civilians have fled the fighting.



View of 'Tent City' in Southern Syria from Israel, Photo, CBN News

Drone footage shows the sea of new tents. The Israel Defense Forces are again reaching out to help those who now call this tent city home.



"The main mission is to give as much humanitarian aid to the other side [as possible], an IDF medical officer with the Golan Heights Division told CBN News.

"We do this first because when you understand what's happening on the other side and you know that they don't have anything and they really suffer," he explained. "You cannot stand aside and do nothing. I think it's part of what we know to do…to help other people who need it. They are neighbors on the other side."



Treating Wounded Syrians, Photo, Screen Capture

Former IDF Lt. Col. Marco Moreno developed this "Good Neighbor Policy" several years ago. He now works with Frontier Alliance International, a Christian relief organization, coordinating operations with the IDF.



"We are working on launching a team now, a medical team inside the refugees camp in order to help them on the medical field," Moreno said. "Because it will take a couple of days and you know diseases will start, children you know will have issues, so FAI is engaging immediately – first of all, sending a medical team in and also relief tents, baby food, whatever we can supply."



Former IDF Lt. Col. Marco Moreno developed the "Good Neighbor Policy," Photo, CBN News



They are working against the clock to save lives.



"Right now it's critical to engage the issue of displacement and the refugees on the ground because it's the hottest months of the year right now," FAI founder Dalton Thomas told CBN News. "In terms of dehydration and hunger and medical issues, we're seeing a mounting humanitarian crisis. Now is the time for believers to engage. The doors are open. We have the access."



Frontier Alliance International Founder Dalton Thomas, Photo, CBN News



Thomas says they need help.



"We need human bodies. We need salt-and-light people on the ground," he said. "So if you're a medical professional, education, (or a) psychological trauma counseling [professional], you name it, we need it … This is a field that is ripe and white unto harvest," he said.



The humanitarian crisis has formed a unique partnership.

"If I'm an American that likes Israel and bless Israel, so they can be proud in the IDF with the Christian ministry helping the Muslims," Moreno said.