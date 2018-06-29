Eastern, Southern Europeans Reject Migration and Support Christian Culture

A new survey shows that most people in central, eastern and southern Europe are against migration and think preserving Christian culture is important.

The Hungarian Nezopont Institute polled 1000 people in Hungary, Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria.

74 percent said that immigration from outside the continent was "not good" for Europe.

Two-thirds said that Europe's Christian culture should be preserved. Support for Christianity was highest in Bulgaria (79 percent), Slovakia (74 percent) and the Czech Republic (71 percent).

A majority in most of the countries also said they were dissatisfied with EU leaders.