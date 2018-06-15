Iran Faces Drought, Israel Offers Help

Iran’s leaders say the country is facing its worst drought in 50 years. That means millions will face water shortages unless something changes. But Iran is getting an offer of help… from of all places Israel. Will they take it?

By contrast, Iran marked what it calls al-Quds Day last Friday. It’s an annual ritual since Ayatollah Khomeini took control in 1979.

On Iran’s al-Quds – or Jerusalem - Day thousands march shouting ‘Death to Israel’ while burning US and Israeli flags and parading effigies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It’s just more evidence of Iran’s goal to destroy to the Jewish State. But in the midst of all that hatred, Netanyahu is offering to help the Iranian people.

In a short video posted on YouTube, Netanyahu sits at a desk. He pours himself a glass of water and takes a drink.

"Today, I’m going to make an unprecedented offer to Iran. It relates to water,” Netanyahu said.

"The Iranian people are victims of a cruel and tyrannical regime that denies them vital water. Israel stands with the people of Iran and that is why I want to help save countless Iranian lives. Here’s how.

“Iran’s meteorological organization says that nearly 96 percent of Iran suffers from some level of drought. Issa Kalantari, a former Iranian agriculture minister, said that 50 million Iranians could be forced out of their homes due to environmental damage; 50 million,” Netanyahu exclaimed.

Netanyahu pointed out that Israel also faces water challenges and has developed cutting edge technologies to solve those challenges.

“Israel recycles nearly 90 percent of its waste water. That’s far more than any other country on Earth. We invented drip irrigation. Our technology targets individual plants with exactly the nutrients they need for each plant.

“Israel has the knowledge to prevent environmental catastrophe in Iran. I want to share this information with the people of Iran. Sadly, Iran bans Israelis from visiting, so we’ll have to get creative,” he said.

To reach the Iranian people, Israel launched a website in Iran's own Persian (Farsi) language , providing detailed plans on how Iranians can recycle waste water, save crops and feed their families.

While Iran’s leaders predictably rejected Netanyahu’s appeal, Boaz Ganor, Founder and Executive Director of The International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at the Interdisciplinary Center, Herzliya sees it as a significant gesture from one people to another.

“I think this was a very important statement coming from the Israeli Prime Minister to the people of Iran that we are not just ready to renew our friendship between the nations, we are ready to help them in anything they would find useful that Israel would help them like water resource,” Ganor told CBN News.

“The Iranian regime shouts death to Israel. In response, Israel shouts life to the Iranian people,” Netanyahu said.