Israel Strikes Gaza in Response to Fires, Targets Hamas Military Infrastructure

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli pilots targeted nine separate sites of the Hamas terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip at daybreak Monday in response to daily launching of incendiary kites and balloons into southern Israel.

Israeli residents were awakened once again Monday at daybreak by air raid sirens as Gaza-based terrorists fired three rockets at Israel.

On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman told reporters he will not tolerate the "daily routine of kites and fires."

"If anyone thinks we can carry on with this daily routine of kites and fires, he is mistaken," Lieberman said.

The IDF Spokesman's Office confirmed the strikes were in response to the fires from incendiary kites and balloons, calling them "terror attacks that endanger the residents of southern Israel."

On Sunday, kites and balloons started 20 fires in and around Israeli communities, one causing hundreds of turkeys to die from smoke inhalation at Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha, Israeli media reported.

The IDF promised to act "with increasing force against these terror activities for as long as it takes and with a variety of tolls until they stop," saying Israel holds "the Hamas terror organization responsible for everything that happens in and from the Gaza Strip, and it will suffer the consequences."

Meanwhile, one terrorist was killed and four others injured as they attempted to breach the security barrier near the Karni crossing from northern Gaza.

"Five terrorists attempted to sabotage security infrastructure near the barrier," the IDF Spokesman's Office said in a statement." An explosion occurred and several terrorists were wounded as a result. No injuries were reported among the soldiers."