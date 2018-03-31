'He is Risen': Watch Garden Tomb Easter Sunrise Service LIVE from Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Christians around the world celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ this Sunday, you too can celebrate the Messiah's resurrection from the city where it happened. Just go to our CBN News Facebook page on Saturday at 11:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

CBN Jerusalem, in conjunction with Jerusalem's King of Kings Community, will live stream the Easter sunrise service from the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem.

The Garden Tomb is a site where some believe the resurrection took place. Others believe the most likely site is at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre inside the present Old City walls.

After the event streams live, can be watched again on our Facebook page, on our website or at EasterSunriseService.com throughout the Easter weekend.