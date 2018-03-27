Displaying 30+ Stories
Israel's Netanyahu Hospitalized With Fever, Cough

03-27-2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Photo, AP
JERUSALEM (AP) - The Israeli government says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to a Jerusalem hospital with a high temperature and a cough.
  
The statement released Tuesday quoted his personal physician as saying he would undergo tests, without elaborating.
  
The Ynet news website said Netanyahu, 68, suffered a throat infection two weeks ago. It said he would spend the night at the hospital under observation.
  
Netanyahu has been battling a slew of corruption allegations in recent months, and police have recommended he be indicted on charges related to two cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.

