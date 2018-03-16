Terrorist Rams Car into 4 IDF Soldiers, Killing 2

JERUSALEM, Israel – A car-ramming terror attack in northern Samaria (West Bank) killed two Israeli soldiers and seriously injured two others.

The attack took place Friday afternoon near the Israeli community of Mevo Dotan, about five miles south of the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Jenin.

ZAKA rescue organization volunteers reported one soldier dead at the scene and a second succumed to his injuries a short time later. Magen David Adom paramedics treated the injured soldiers at the scene before they were evacuated by helicopter to a hospital.

The lightly injured driver was also transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Palestinian terror groups – Hamas and Islamic Jihad – both welcomed the news, the Times of Israel reported, quoting Hamas saying the attack "proves our people's readiness to continue the Jerusalem intifada." , Islamic Jihad praised the attack and called for attacks against the Zionist occupiers to continue.

Palestinian leaders called for rioting following Muslim prayers on Friday to mark 100 days since US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.