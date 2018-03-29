The City of David vs. UNESCO: Who's Right about Jerusalem?

In December of 2016, UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) announced that the Western Wall and the Temple Mount, the holiest sites in the Jewish faith, had no connection to the Jewish people. In fact, it called Israel the "occupying power" and condemned it for aggression against Muslim worshippers. The UNESCO document cites the Muslim sites of the al-Aksa mosque and the Haram al Sharif (the Dome of the Rock) but makes no mention of the Temple Mount or the four thousand year old history of Jewish people in Jerusalem.

CBN News has done a number of reports through the years about archeological discoveries that corroborate1) the Biblical record and 2) place Jewish individuals in Jerusalem for thousands of years. For example, in one report famed archeologist Eilat Mazar told us about uncovering the seal of King Hezekiah, who is in mentioned the book of Second Kings nearly 2700 years ago.

After its report, UNESCO even asked the City of David to stop its excavations. Now, on the eve of the Jewish Passover, the City of David produced this video that asks UNESCO to examine the striking examples of the Jewish connection to the city of Jerusalem.

The evidence is convincing.