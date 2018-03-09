UN Exhibit Debunks UN's Anti-Israel Bias: 3,000 Years of Jewish Connection to Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Jerusalem exhibit on display at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Thursday.

Netanyahu was accompanied by his wife, Sara, Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Zeev Elkin and Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon.

The exhibit presents 3,000 years of Jewish contiguity in Jerusalem. It includes original archaeological finds discovered in Israel that underscore the continuous link of the Jewish people to Israel and Jerusalem over millennia.

One of the items on display is an inscription from the seal of the biblical king Hezekiah.

"This is a magnificent exhibit," Netanyahu said. "There is a long history that is being cherished by us and by the friends of the Jewish people and the friends of truth and is being denied by those who seek to erase the history of our people, our connection to our land and our connection to our eternal capital, Jerusalem."

The exhibit, he said, puts the truth forward, a truth the United Nations has long tried to ignore.



"I saw a sign right at the entrance there, it says, 'This doesn't represent the United Nations.' I have two comments on that. The first is, 'Of course it doesn't represent the United Nations, it represents the truth. And we'll continue to tell the truth and speak the truth everywhere, including in the United Nations.'"

"But, the second point is this: This exhibit would not have been possible 10 years ago, and this exhibit will be unnecessary 10 years from now. We are changing the world. We are changing Israel's position in the world and above all, we are making it clear that we fight for the truth and for our rights," he said.



Minister Elkin said he too was pleased that Israel "succeeded in showing – here at the UN – the unvarnished truth."

"The Jewish people's more than 3,000 years of history in Jerusalem will not be gainsaid by any ridiculous UN decision. Our message here is both strong and clear. We were here over 3,000 years ago and we will be here for another 3,000 years. We will continue to struggle for the international standing of Jerusalem in the framework of our international plan at the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry."