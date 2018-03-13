Will Israeli Coalition Crisis Trigger Early Elections?

JERUSALEM, Israel – This week may be a decisive one for Israel, one that determines whether the present government fulfills its term or if early elections will be held in a few months.

The latest crisis revolves around supporting legislation exempting ultra-Orthodox youth from serving in the military and the passage of 2019 state budget. It's a familiar problem, with people on both sides of the issue allegedly refusing to compromise.

UTJ (the United Torah Judaism party) agreed to support the budget in exchange for passing legislation ensuring that yeshiva students will not have to serve in the Israel Defense Forces.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, in turn, said he will pull his party (Kulanu) from the coalition if the budget fails to pass this week.

Many Israelis feel strongly that the ultra-Orthodox should serve in the military like all the rest. But the Haredim feel just as strongly that studying in Torah seminaries is more important than serving in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces). In the past, the yeshiva students have been granted deferment allowing them to postpone induction for several years. The majority of Israeli youth begin their compulsory service right after high school graduation.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, chairman of Yisrael Beiteinu/Israel our Home party, threatened not to support the budget if the conscription bill passes.

According to Israeli media, Lieberman and Netanyahu spoke at length Monday evening, with neither issuing a statement afterward.

Earlier the same day, the conscription bill passed in committee, allowing a preliminary reading in the Knesset. But Aliyah and Absorption Minister Sofa Landver, Yisrael Beiteinu's representative on the committee, refused to support the bill.

Lieberman, who strongly opposes the exemption of yeshiva students from military service, threatened to quit the government. Should he follow through and leave the government, Netanyahu would be left with the razor-thin 61-member coalition it had before Lieberman came on board in May 2016.

Meanwhile, two parties in the opposition, Yesh Atid and Meretz, submitted proposals to dissolve the Knesset, which will be discussed in the plenum on Wednesday.

Speaking before the Knesset Monday, Netanyahu told parliamentarians "the hour is late but not too late" to preserve the present government, but, he said, he's not afraid of early elections.

Some analysts say Netanyahu favors early elections as a diversion to potential indictment on alleged corruption charges. Recent polls show the allegations against Netanyahu have not diminished support for his Likud party. One poll predicted Likud would win as many as 34 seats if elections were held now.