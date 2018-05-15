What Other Biblical Prophecies Point to the End Times and Christ's Second Coming?

As the world watched, the United States officially moved its embassy to Jerusalem Monday and many believe the event was the fulfillment of biblical prophecy. But according to Bible scholars that is not the only world event that points to the end times and Jesus' second coming.

"Jerusalem is central in the theology of the Old Testament as it was in the New Testament. It is the place that God said he has chosen to pour forth his blessing. He also said that indeed the descendants of David will rule on the throne of Israel in Jerusalem forever," Dr. Corné Bekker, the dean of the School of Divinity at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. told CBN News. "Evangelical Christians also believe that it is the place where the Messiah will return one day and rule from."

"It is amazing to see," CBN News Jerusalem Bureau Chief remarked on CBN News' Facebook program, The Prayer Link.

"Zechariah said the nations of the world would come and focus their attention, here, on Jerusalem," he said. "And I think in such a dramatic way, we're seeing that because of the U.S. embassy being moved here."

Accounts in both Luke 21 and Matthew 24, parallel Christ's response to Luke when asked: "Teacher, . . . when will these things be? And what sign will there be when these things are about to take place?" (Luke 21:7).

In Luke 21:20, Jesus said upon his return Jerusalem would be the center of political and military unrest.

"But when you see Jerusalem surrounded by armies, then know that its desolation is near...For these are the days of vengeance, that all things which are written may be fulfilled," the scripture reads.

Mitchell said the constant unrest between Palestinians and Israelis could be the start of the fulfillment of biblical prophecy.

"We have seen, In the last several weeks, especially on the Gaza border..these demonstrations trying to break through Israel's border and that, unfortunately, has been tragic for many of the Palestinians," he continued. "Hamas does not want to have a two-state solution, but a one-state solution that would replace the Jewish state of Israel."

"True peace will come when the Prince of Peace comes," Mitchell said. "In the shorter term, it's going to be very difficult to see that true peace is going to come between Palestinians and Israelis."

However, other world events are pointing to end times biblical prophesy.

According to the Beyond Today website, there is an end time prophecy about the "kings" of two regions meeting in Daniel 11. This could loosely be interpreted to be the historic summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.

"We will both try to make it a very special moment for world peace," tweeted President Trump last week.