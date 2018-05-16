Jerusalem Embassy Move Put America 'at the Right Side of God'

Dr. Corné Bekker, dean of the School of Divinity at Regent University, shares his thoughts on the Biblical significance of America's new embassy in Jerusalem

An overwhelming majority of America's evangelical population supports Israel because they believe the Jewish state is key to fulfilling end-time prophesy.

A poll by LifeWay found that 80 percent of evangelicals believe the creation of Israel in 1948 was a "fulfillment of Bible prophesy that shows we are getting closer to the return of Jesus Christ."

Many also believe president Trump's decision to open a new embassy in Jerusalem is in line with Biblical history.

"We must recognize that Jerusalem has always been the capital of Israel for more than 3000 years," Dr. Corné Bekker, the dean of the School of Divinity at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. told CBN News. "There's been a uninterrupted Jewish presence in the city for at least 3000 years. With this move, America is on the right side of history."

The LifeWay poll also found that record numbers of Christians believe that the "Bible says God gave the land of Israel to the Jewish people" and 80 percent of respondents agreed with the statement that "When God promised Abraham and his descendants the land of Israel, the promise was for all time."

"Jerusalem is central in the theology of the Old Testament as well as in the New Testament," Bekker said. "It is the place that God said He has chosen to pour forth His blessing. It is also said that the descendants of David will rule on the throne of Israel, in Jerusalem, forever."

God made a promise to Abraham regarding Israel in Genesis 12:3 saying. "I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse."

"From a Biblical perspective, I believe that it positions the United States for greater blessing," Bekker told CBN News. "This puts America at the right side of history, but it also puts it at the right side of God."