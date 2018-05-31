US Says it Will Veto 'Morally Bankrupt' UN Resolution Against Israel

The U.S. says it will "unquestionably veto" a UN draft resolution that calls for measures to protect the Palestinians from the "Israeli occupation."

The Kuwait-sponsored resolution "deplores" and demands an end to "the use of any excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate force" by the Israeli Defense Forces. The draft also "deplores the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israeli civilian areas."

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley calls the proposal "a grossly one-sided approach that is morally bankrupt" and would hurt efforts towards peace between Israel and Palestinians.

Israel's U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, also criticized the draft resolution for not mentioning Hamas, the terror organization that rules Gaza.

A vote was expected Thursday evening. Then diplomats said it would be delayed at least until Friday.

Meanwhile the U.S. is calling on the UN Security Council to condemn Hamas for firing more than 100 rockets at civilians in Israel this week. Israel responded to the attacks by targeting 65 terror sites.

Nikki Haley told the UN Wednesday that to condemn Israel while excusing Hamas' actions is wrong.

"To allow Hamas to get away with its terrorist acts, and to somehow expect Israel to sit on its hands when it is attacked, is the height of hypocrisy," she said. "To continue to condemn Israel without even acknowledging what is actually coming from the leaders in Gaza makes me question who actually cares about the welfare of the Palestinian people."