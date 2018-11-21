Displaying 30+ Stories
Airbnb Picks Sides by Removing Listings from Israel’s West Bank Settlements

11-25-2018
Tré Goins-Phillips, Faithwire

The popular hospitality service Airbnb picked sides Monday when the company announced it would not allow listings in Judea and Samaria, both of which are nestled in a disputed swath of land known as the West Bank.

“We concluded that we should remove listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that are at the core of the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians,” a statement on Airbnb’s website reads.

Some were quick to accuse executives at Airbnb of making a blatantly anti-Semitic decision:

Law professor Eugene Kontorovich of George Mason University, whose tweets are referenced above, pointed out Airbnb plans to specifically target “Israeli settlements” — not Arab settlements — in the West Bank, revealing the new policy to be a clear exercise in discrimination.

Dr. Michael Oren, an American-born Israeli historian and Jewish politician, also highlighted the hypocrisy of the decision, noting Airbnb continues to allow listings in Turkish-occupied Cyprus, Moroccan-occupied Sahara, Chinese-occupied Tibet and Russian-occupied Crimea.

Read the rest of the story at Faithwire.com.

