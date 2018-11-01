Brazil's New President-Elect Vows to Move the Country's Embassy to Jerusalem

Brazil's President-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, confirmed Thursday that he intends to move his country's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"As previously stated during our campaign, we intend to transfer the Brazilian Embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem. Israel is a sovereign state and we shall duly respect that," he wrote in a Facebook post.

If Bolsonaro keeps this campaign promise, Brazil will be the third country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, after the United States and Guatemala.

Bolsonaro was elected as Brazil's next president on Oct.28 and plans to take office on Jan. 1.

President Donald Trump congratulated Bolsonaro on his win on Twitter this week.

"Had a very good conversation with the newly elected President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who won his race by a substantial margin. We agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else! Excellent call, wished him congrats!" Trump tweeted.