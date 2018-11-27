'I Have Witnessed the Fulfillment of Ezekiel's Prophecy': Michele Bachmann Praises the 'Miracle' of Israel

Leaders from around the world recently gathered in Orlando, Fla., to pray for Israel at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (JPB) conference. The conference focused on blessing Israel and praying for the peace of Jerusalem. It came at a time when Israel faced the wrath of Hamas on its southern border and the criticism of many who believe the Jewish state responded with disproportionate force.

Despite the security challenges Israel faces every day, former member of Congress and JPB co-chair Michele Bachmann believes God's hand is on Israel.

"Israel is the greatest miracle of the Bible," Bachmann told Charisma News. "The Bible foretold that the modern Jewish state would be rebuilt, and within the lifetimes of many people here at this event. We are witnesses to the fulfillment of prophecy. The prophet Ezekiel prophesied that even Jerusalem would come back into Jewish hands. That didn't happen until 51 years ago, in 1967. In my lifetime, I have witnessed the fulfillment of Ezekiel's prophecy."

"When you let that sink in, within our modern era, we are witnesses of prophetic fulfillment. That should not only build up our confidence and faith, it should build up our appreciation of the Bible, the authoritative Word of God. The Bible should be even more trustworthy, and it's not done. There are still more events to come," she said.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, was also at the prayer breakfast.

He believes Israel has a bright future with America on its side.

"I think we should be optimistic and aim high," Danon said. "We are a full member state of the U.N., and I think we are becoming more and more respected, and people are realizing more and more that we are the solution and not the problem. But there is a lot of hypocrisy still. A lot of it comes from European countries, and they should know better."

In the meantime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is working to build positive relations with Israel's neighbors in the Arab and Muslim world.

Netanyahu made a recent surprise visit to Oman and on Sunday promised further visits to the Arab world "very soon."