Mike Evans: 'I hope Israel Won't have to Pay' for Midterm Results

JERUSALEM, Israel – The results of the 2018 midterm elections shifted the balance of power in Washington, DC. The election also affected capitals around the world, including Jerusalem.

While Republicans maintained control of the Senate, they lost the house.

"There's a lot power in the House," Dr. Mike Evans, founder of Friends of Zion Museum, told CBN News. "I mean there's a lot of influence over appropriations and it's not going to be as easy for them as it has been. It's going to be a battle. I hope to God that Israel won't have to pay for it because that would be a terrible mistake."



Dr. Mike Evans, Photo, CBN News

Evans, who serves on President Trump's Faith Advisory Board, says he's troubled by the recent history of Democrats with Israel's prime minister.

"Listen they've tried that in the past. They've gone behind the scenes to try to undermine [Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu. Some of them have been presidents doing it. Bill Clinton and [Barack] Obama himself sent people in," Evans recalled. "You can be sure they'll be Democrats working with his [Trump's] own coalition to undermine him. It's not going to be an easy ride."

The next item on the agenda will likely be President Trump's peace plan.

Israeli Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Michael Oren believes the president will be pressing the plan "more rigorously."



Israeli Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Michael Oren, Photo, CBN News, Jonathan Goff

"The president has been pushing what he calls the 'deal of the century', an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord, and my assumption is that he will be pressing his peace plan more rigorously in the future," Oren said. "My own advice as a member of the Israeli government is that we study very seriously and take seriously this peace plan and try to respond to it as flexibly and openly as possible."

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority sees the election results as an opportunity.

"The Democrats in the United States are getting closer to a position that may lead eventually to a peace process in the area, whereas his [Trump's] policy has really been a very difficult one to understand," senior PA official Nabil Shaath said. "It does not get us anywhere closer to a peace process. On the contrary, I think it makes it very difficult to reach a peace process. From that position, I think the result of the elections indicate a possibility of a change in American policy, eventually."

Evans said the midterms pose a challenge to both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"There's never been a partnership this great. There's never been an opportunity this great in the whole Middle East as there is right now. And the midterm elections are a very, very difficult dilemma for both of them to face right now," Evans concluded.