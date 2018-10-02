Hamas Escalates Border Protests; Israel Govt Divided in Response

JERUSALEM, Israel – The situation on Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip hasn't changed much since Hamas launched its "Great March of Return" on March 30, nearly six months ago. Not only has the violence continued, it's increased from weekly protests on Friday afternoons to throughout the week, with firefighters continuing to battle blazes sparked by the explosives.

On Sunday and Monday, Israeli security forces discovered two incendiary balloons well beyond Gaza-perimeter communities, one near the coastal city of Ashkelon and another near Modi'in, about halfway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The idea, according to Hamas, is to use the demonstrations to reinvigorate ceasefire talks with Israel. In the past, Hamas escalated rocket, missile and mortar shell barrages to spark Israeli military incursions into the Gaza Strip. The terror group has also expended huge amounts of money and effort in cross-border attack tunnels as well as attempts to infiltrate Israel by sea.



On Friday, Hamas brought 20,000 rioters to various points along the border, where they hurled explosives, grenades, burning tires and rocks at IDF soldiers while attempting to destroy the security fence and infiltrate southern Israeli communities.

The IDF said the "demonstrators" hurled more than 100 bombs and grenades at IDF troops, who responded with tear gas and other crowd control measures as well as live fire when necessary. Seven of the 20,000 protesters were killed, including two teenagers, according to the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

There's also talk of Hamas preparing for a "limited" confrontation with Israel ostensibly to spark another round of condemnation by the UN, EU and Hamas supporters in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett accused Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman of not doing enough to protect Israelis in Gaza-perimeter communities, saying Lieberman's policy of restraint has resulted in more terror.



Lieberman responded by accusing Bennett of starting his election campaign.



"The next elections will be marked by a struggle between a messianic and zealous Right and a sovereign and responsible right-wing state that I represent," Lieberman said in an interview with Israel's Yediot Aharonot.

Bennett countered by advising the defense minister "to attack Hamas, not me," YNet quoted him, saying the terror group "has become more brazen every day."

Bennett, who served as company commander of an elite IDF unit, argues that anyone who launches explosives into Israel is a terrorist, not an innocent child.



"From the first moment, I determined that launchers of incendiary kites should be shot, and Lieberman instead exhibits restraint and conveys weakness. A person who fires a balloon with an explosive charge is a terrorist who must be eliminated, not an 'innocent child,'" he said.