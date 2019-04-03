Fresh Rain of Biblical Proportions Filling Up Shrinking Sea of Galilee

April showers bring May flowers, but in Israel, they're filling up the Sea of Galilee.

After years of drought, Israel is experiencing an unexpected amount of rain.

The rain is especially abundant in the Galilee, where the biblical lake rose by 12 inches over the last four days, according to Israel Water Authority.

On Monday, the Galilee was 3.6 meters away from being full.

The long drought forced Israel to turn to other sources of drinking water and discouraged fisherman from fishing there.

"The lake is the main thing that characterizes our life here from every point of view in my opinion, although today, unfortunately, we cannot make our living from fishing," Uzi Welish told CBN News.

Israel also used technological innovation to pump water back into the Galilee.

"Israel planned and started building water carriers that will bring water from the desalination plants to the Sea of Galilee in order to keep the level of the water high enough in order not to lose the Sea of Galilee as a drinking water point," Israeli Water Authority spokesman Uri Schor Schor explained.

Thanks to the rain, the Galilee is slowly filling up on its own.

Dr. Barry Lynn, a meteorologist and senior researcher at the Hebrew University's Institute of Earth Sciences believes Israel's unusual abundance of rain this year has biblical parallels.

"Joseph predicted seven years of plenty followed by seven years of famine," he told The Jerusalem Post. "But in our case we've had about seven years of drought now followed by unexpected rain."

"Winter lasted longer than normal this year," he added.