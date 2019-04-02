Gaza Terror Group 'Islamic Jihad' Could be Planning 'Significant' Terror Attack on Israel

Israel's Ynet News reports that a terror group in Gaza called "Islamic Jihad" is attempting to carry out a "significant" attack on Israelis in the coming hours or days.

Israeli security officials noticed unusual activity by the terror group in several locations along Israel's border with Gaza Monday. According to Ynet, the activity could be an attempt to launch a missile, place explosives along the border fence, or breach the barrier.

On Monday, the Islamic Jihad group denied claims suggesting they were trying to carry out an attack.

"There is no truth to these reports. From time to time Israel tries to create confusion in the Palestinian arena, but these attempts will fail," the group said in a statement.

An attack could sabotage an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire between Israelis and Palestinians following repeated clashes with Gaza in recent weeks.

Islamic Jihad is believed to be responsible for several rockets fired at Israeli communities along the Gaza border Sunday morning.

It is the second largest terror group in Gaza after Hamas and acts according to its own interests.

The Jerusalem Post reports that Islamic Jihad was behind several violent attacks on IDF soldiers during the "Great March of Return" riots along the Gaza border in the last year.

Sgt. Aviv Levi was killed by a sniper in July 2018 and another solder was lightly wounded by sniper fire in January.

Meanwhile, tense calm remains along the Gaza border after terrorists sent a barrage of rockets on Israelis last week. One rocket blew up an Israeli home. No one was killed in the attack.

Israel responded by destroying several Hamas military targets in the Gaza strip.